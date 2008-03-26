Rumours that Microsoft would release Windows XP Service Pack 3 this week aren't true; but if you're feeling adventurous, the folks in Redmond did make the second release candidate of XP SP3 available for download today. [via]
Rumours that Microsoft would release Windows XP Service Pack 3 this week aren't true; but if you're feeling adventurous, the folks in Redmond did make the second release candidate of XP SP3 available for download today. [via]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink