

Windows Vista only: As we mentioned earlier today, Microsoft is releasing/has released Windows Vista Service Pack 1 to Windows Update today. The update, which promises several improvements to Vista, is available either through Windows Update or through direct downloads from Microsoft (linked below). While it seems that SP1 is taking its sweet time showing up for many people in Windows Update, the 32- and 64-bit standalone installers are available now. If you give the update a go, let's hear what improvements stand out and how you're liking them in the comments.