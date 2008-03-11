Our pals over at Gizmodo have pointed out Microsoft's warning to users of Windows Home Server in response to data corruption issues. They've instructed users that they should avoid writing to the server or using media managers. A fix is planned to hit around June - in the meantime, moving files by hand is the way to go, apparently. For further details check the Gizmodo story here and the relevant Microsoft support page here.
Our pals over at Gizmodo have pointed out Microsoft's warning to users of Windows Home Server in response to data corruption issues. They've instructed users that they should avoid writing to the server or using media managers. A fix is planned to hit around June - in the meantime, moving files by hand is the way to go, apparently. For further details check the Gizmodo story here and the relevant Microsoft support page here.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink