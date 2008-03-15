

I'm sitting here next to a stack of the new Lifehacker book, Upgrade Your Life, and it's time to start clearing out this joint, signing these puppies and giving them away! Send us your best life hack—organisational strategy, computer tip, DIY project—and earn a chance to have one of these books signed and shipped to your door. Email us your submission to bookcontest at lifehacker.com and over the next couple of weeks, we'll feature the best hacks here on the site, and give the winners an autographed copy of the book. Get more details after the jump.

Your hack submission can be something that we've featured here on the site before, but offer some new take on it or material along with it—like pictures or a video clip. Show us your Hipster PDA, your DIY cable catcher, that AppleScript you hacked together which helps you get dressed in the morning. The only requirement is that the material is yours .

. Email your photos, video clip, and an explanation of how it all works to bookcontest at lifehacker.com . We won't be able to respond to every submission personally, but if we decide to feature yours, we'll email you back asking for your shipping address to send you your book.

As always, standard contest rules apply.

I've got about 10 books here that are itching to get into your hands, so fire up the life hackin' pistons this weekend and get to submitting! Can't wait to see what you've got.