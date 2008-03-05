For the geek fitness freaks out there (I hope I'm not the only one) - here's an early look at Nintendo's forthcoming Wii Fit game. Wired's Game/Life blogger Chris Kohler used Wii Fit (which gets you to use a Balance Board) and kept a diary for a week to track his progress. He says it's the best "exer-game" to come out so far - even though it told him he was fat!
