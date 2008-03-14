Why the Push-Up Belongs in Your Fitness Routine

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The New York Times reports that the push-up, longtime signifier of fitness, really is an indicator that we should take seriously.

The push-up is the ultimate barometer of fitness. It tests the whole body, engaging muscle groups in the arms, chest, abdomen, hips and legs... Push-ups are important for older people, too. The ability to do them more than once and with proper form is an important indicator of the capacity to withstand the rigors of aging.

While workout and diet fads come and go, looks like you can add the push-up to those list of exercises that never goes out of style. When you're reading the article, be sure to check the included video for a few tips on proper form.

Now it's time to give yourself the test. I used this Washington Post table, and while I'm not going to say how many I did, I will say I clearly need to get in better shape. (Wait, 9+ hours at a computer every day doesn't make you stronger?). If you give it a go, let's hear how you did in the comments. Photo by bitmask.

An Enduring Measure of Fitness: The Simple Push-Up [NYT]

Comments

  • khaheem Guest

    man i been doing it for a while

    0
  • Tim Willis Guest

    Hi There,

    Pushups are the best exercise ever. I like them so much that I developed a website that allows people to log, track and graph their pushups over time.

    The goal is for Asurtalian's to do 1 Billion pushups. You can also choose to pledge 1 cent for each pushup you do and donate directly to a cause or charity of your choice.

    If you want to signup the url is www.pushupaustralia.com.au

    Cheers,

    Tim

    0
  • gtarone Guest

    Hi!
    I've been doing the hundred push up program for 4 weeks now, its makes you feel great, and if you have some else to do it with, gives you the chance for some friendly competitiveness to push you further, i started the program and could only do two! I'm doing up to 30 in a row now, and it's great to notice the difference in physical size of of my arms and shoulders, i would recommend it to anyone!

    Steve.

    0

