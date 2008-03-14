Why the Push-Up Belongs in Your Fitness Routine

The New York Times reports that the push-up, longtime signifier of fitness, really is an indicator that we should take seriously.

The push-up is the ultimate barometer of fitness. It tests the whole body, engaging muscle groups in the arms, chest, abdomen, hips and legs... Push-ups are important for older people, too. The ability to do them more than once and with proper form is an important indicator of the capacity to withstand the rigors of aging.

While workout and diet fads come and go, looks like you can add the push-up to those list of exercises that never goes out of style. When you're reading the article, be sure to check the included video for a few tips on proper form.

Now it's time to give yourself the test. I used this Washington Post table, and while I'm not going to say how many I did, I will say I clearly need to get in better shape. (Wait, 9+ hours at a computer every day doesn't make you stronger?). If you give it a go, let's hear how you did in the comments. Photo by bitmask.