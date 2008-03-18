Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Who has changed your life?

I don't often post spiritual or inspirational posts, but I just read "How to change another person's life" over at the "I will change your life" blog, and thought it might be time.

That post gives credit for the little actions or words which can be said to us, which change us in profound ways - sometimes without the speaker even intending to do so.

Years ago, a friend helped me get through a personal rut and back on track towards my career goal of being a journalist. He was just recapping a night out we'd had with a few friends, but I can still remember exactly what he wrote about me:

"If brains are knives, Sarah's running around madly brandishing a chainsaw". Might sound like a wierd compliment, but coming from one of the smartest computer geeks I know, it meant a lot to me to be reminded that I'm one smart cookie myself. That compliment boosted me so much I really credit Ben with helping me get my butt back into professional journo mode.

And I don't think I even told him. So thank you, Ben, if you're reading this.

Got any stories to share about people who've inspired you? Share in comments please, let's share the love. :)

Comments

  • AussieRodney Guest

    Yeah, my second wife inspired me on the day she died. I know, that sounds kinda ugly, but she forced me to re-evaluate EVERYTHING & grow through the pain. Sure, no pain, no gain. I just don't need quite that much gain, ever again.

    0
  • patrick Guest

    My sister has really helped me - she is an uncompromising individual with high standards of herself and others, but she doesn't let it get into the way of loving you.

    She put me on the footsteps to freelancing when I was just a kid, and supported my writing in a concrete, critical way when I was just starting out.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles