Identify your food craving - and find a healthy alternative

The Naturopathy Works website has an interesting table of common food cravings which suggests what food deficiency your craving might point to. For example, chewing ice could indicate that you're low on iron. The cool thing about the table is that it recommends healthy alternatives to fuel you up on whatever the deficiency is. For example, if you're low on iron it suggests meat, fish, poultry, seaweed, greens or black cherries.

I don't know how successful I'll be in convincing myself that my chocolate craving is all about a lack of magnesium, but who knows, maybe raw nuts and seeds, legumes or fruits really can fill that need. :)

Food cravings... [Naturopathy Works]