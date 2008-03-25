What Version of Gmail Are You Using?

Based on reports from our email inbox, it sounds as if lots of Gmailers—including Google Apps users—saw the upgrade to the latest version of Gmail this weekend. You're using the new version if you have access to label colours, and an "Older Version" link on the upper-right hand side of the page inside Gmail. So, we want to know:



How's the new version of Gmail treating you? What features would you like to see in Gmail 3.0? (Let us be the first to say: a spam filter that never goes on vacation.) Shout out the others in the comments.