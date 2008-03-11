Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

What To Do When You Lose Your Cell Phone

You just stepped out of that cab, watched it drive away, and 10 minutes later, reached into your pocket and realised your cell phone is gone—forever. I learned firsthand this weekend that losing your mobile phone is a huge pain in the buttocks, especially if you've set up easy access to your email and other services on it. In addition to photos I'd taken with it, text messages, and contacts, my Nokia had both Gmail apps installed, with "Remember me" checked, so that anyone who picked up the phone could've logged into my email. Not good.

So, as soon as I realised the phone was lost and had no luck calling it or tracking down the cab that drove away with it, I went about the business of changing my Google Account passwords. Luckily I'd synced contacts to my computer, and recently offloaded photos and text messages to my hard drive, so things weren't too bad. While I'm pretty sure the phone was just lost and not stolen, I wanted to make sure no one would start calling Timbuktu on it or using insane amounts of data. Happily you can easily suspend your mobile phone service without turning it off completely; at least with Cingular/AT&T, simply log into your account on the web site and report your phone as lost or stolen and suspend service. This means no one can make or receive calls or get online with it, but your account still exists (you're still paying for it). This way you can give your phone a chance to turn up—if it does eventually wind up at the lost & found. Even though I'm usually pretty security-minded, I didn't have a password on my phone before, but that lesson has been learned. You ever have a phone lost or stolen? How'd you deal with the aftermath? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles