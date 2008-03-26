What kind of books do Lifehackers read?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Lifehacker readers tend to have a fairly broad smattering of interests from technology to productivity to professional development and careers. So I've been wondering for a while - what kind of books do Lifehacker readers look to for that kind of advice?
Lately I've been reading Penelope Trunk's Brazen Careerist, and after reading a review of Dan Ariely's Predictably Irrational over at The Simple Dollar, I'm adding that to my list of things to read.
So, readers, I ask what books you've read recently. What would you recommend for a fellow Lifehacker? Answers in comments please!

  • WBP Guest

    The Digital Photography Book, Volume 2 by Scott Kelby is an excellent guide for budding digital photographers. Haven't read Volume 1 yet, but I have it on order from Amazon. Can't wait to get my hands on it.

  • Mark Gladding Guest

    I've just finished reading the eBook 'Zen Habits Handbook for Life'. It's got a lot of great ideas for introducing simplicity, productivity and happiness into your life. The contents of the eBook are available as separate posts on the Zen Habits blog at http://zenhabits.net/ but I preferred the convenience of the eBook. Author Leo Babauta provides a wealth of useful tips and advocates picking and choosing the ideas that are going to work for you. Now I just need to put some of his ideas into practice.

    I've also recently read 'Someone Comes to Town, Someone Leaves Town' by Cory Doctorow. This is a really imaginative science fiction read, set in the present. I can highly recommend it to anyone looking for something a bit different. I've written a short review at http://text2go.wordpress.com/2008/01/16/someone-comes-to-town-someone-leaves-town-ebook-review/

    The book is available in print or as a free eBook download from http://craphound.com/someone/download.php

