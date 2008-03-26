What kind of books do Lifehackers read?

Lifehacker readers tend to have a fairly broad smattering of interests from technology to productivity to professional development and careers. So I've been wondering for a while - what kind of books do Lifehacker readers look to for that kind of advice?

Lately I've been reading Penelope Trunk's Brazen Careerist, and after reading a review of Dan Ariely's Predictably Irrational over at The Simple Dollar, I'm adding that to my list of things to read.

So, readers, I ask what books you've read recently. What would you recommend for a fellow Lifehacker? Answers in comments please!

