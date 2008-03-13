Watch YouTube High Quality Videos by Default

You don't need a URL hack or Firefox extension to force YouTube to send you videos in the highest quality that's available: in your Account settings, you can tell YouTube to default to the higher-res, better audio version of clips when they're available. Apparently YouTube automatically detects your connection speed and chooses which video to feed you by default, but if you're always on a fast connection, changing this setting will hook you up straight away.
