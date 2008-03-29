Watch Star Wars in Text via Telnet



While it's not technically an Easter egg, one of the most eye-popping tips in last Sunday's Top 10 Easter eggs post comments was a pointer to a telnet server that broadcasts Star Wars Episode IV to your command line as animated text. You didn't read that wrong. Give it a try: from any command line, type telnet towel.blinkenlights.nl and sit back to watch the show. This is the least productive thing you'll do all day, but you know what they say about all work and no play. After the jump, see a handful of screenshots—just 4 of the 13,935 frames that make up the entire movie.

Hit the link for the story on Blinkenlights' ASCII Star Wars animation which has been around since the Dark Ages (well, 2000). Thanks to all the commenters who told us about this one!