Say what you like about Australia's broadband market, one thing it never is is boring. Last week WA-based ISP Eftel announced it was bringing VDSL2+ to market - a tech which theoretically offers speeds of up to 100MBps. PCA had the story - and the next day none other than Simon Hackett, owner and MD of SA-based ISP Internode had chimed in on the comments page saying that with where Australian regulators are up to with VDSL2 "at this point it simply isn't legal to turn that mode on." So I'm guessing 100MBps is a while off then?

