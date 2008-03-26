V Festival mobile app

If you're heading to the V Festival this year (it kicks off this Saturday in Sydney), head on over to the V Fest website and check out the free mobile app they're offering, called Festival Buddy. It includes maps, a day planner and the full line up of artists performing on the day. They say it should work with any WAP-enabled phone, but there's a compatibility list if you want to double check. If you're going on Saturday, see you there. :)