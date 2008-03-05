Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Use Mason Jars for Quick Blending with Less Cleanup

The Simply Recipes blog pulls a tip from one of the best resources around—a mom, of course—that can make using that awkward-to-clean but nifty kitchen tool, the blender, a whole lot easier. Many blenders can snugly fit a standard or wide-mouthed mason jar at their base. Knowing this, you can use your blender as a spice or coffee grinder, make jarfuls of whipped cream or other concoctions that are ready to store, or just make single- or double-serving amounts of smoothies (or margaritas) without having to shove your hand into that tall glass container later on. The writer's mother even suggests that a Hellman's mayonnaise jar might work in a pinch, but I'll wait until a commenter confirms it before trying that out.

Tip: Blender and Mason Jar [via TipNut]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles