Use Mason Jars for Quick Blending with Less Cleanup

The Simply Recipes blog pulls a tip from one of the best resources around—a mom, of course—that can make using that awkward-to-clean but nifty kitchen tool, the blender, a whole lot easier. Many blenders can snugly fit a standard or wide-mouthed mason jar at their base. Knowing this, you can use your blender as a spice or coffee grinder, make jarfuls of whipped cream or other concoctions that are ready to store, or just make single- or double-serving amounts of smoothies (or margaritas) without having to shove your hand into that tall glass container later on. The writer's mother even suggests that a Hellman's mayonnaise jar might work in a pinch, but I'll wait until a commenter confirms it before trying that out.
