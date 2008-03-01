Use Labeled Binder Clips to Keep Paper at Bay

The Unclutterer blog posts a neat productivity tip that also serves to keep the dreaded Paper Monster at bay. By printing out tiny "To Do," "To Pay," and "To File" labels for binder clips and then hanging them off hooks inside a closet door, blogger Christine manages to both keep on top of her paper-related tasks and keep her counters free of that flat white stuff. She also suggests possibly color-coding the clips, or keeping oft-referenced paperwork in an easy-to-access location, for further gravity-defying organization. One more idea: What better way to keep your bills (if you haven't entirely converted to e-billing) together and in plain sight?