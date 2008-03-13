Use Google Docs to Publish Blog Entries

The bavatuesdays blog points out a publish-to-blog feature that seems to have quietly crept into Google Documents. Not much to crow about if you're perfectly happy with your blogging platform's built-in editor, but Google Docs can seemingly publish to most any blog, even those on hosted servers. Combined with linked tools like Google Notebook, it could make for a nicer thought-compiling and drafting experience for anyone who's an avid online writer. The feature can be found in the "Publish" tab on the right-hand side of a Docs page.
Do you know a way to add search-able tags or labels in google docs when posting to the blog? Seems difficult.
Also, do you know a way to make a single google doc post (not to the blog) have search-able tags? To be found by any search function?
thanks, Dan