Use del.icio.us as a Personal Dictionary

Del.icio.us user Tim Bonnemann puts the bookmarking service to clever use: to save words, slang, and phrases he wants to remember. Whenever he comes across words or an idiom or slang he doesn't know, Bonnemann looks it up on Urban Dictionary, Wikipedia, or a German-to-English dictionary and tags the look-up page "dictionary" in his bookmark list. Fabulously clever way to increase your vocabulary and help yourself retain new words without too much effort. Here's Bonnemann's bookmarks tagged dictionary. Thanks, Marshall!