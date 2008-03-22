Ubuntu 8.04 Hardy Heron Beta Now Available



The beta version of the next release of Ubuntu Linux—dubbed "Hardy Heron" just as founder Mark Shuttleworth promised us—is now available for download by intrepid testers. Beyond just being hardy, the heron looks packed with goodies, like GNOME 2.22, the Linux Kernel 2.6.24 as well as the Firefox 3 beta 4, Transmission BitTorrent client, Vinagre VNC client, and a new easy Windows installer called Wubi (pictured). We haven't installed it (yet), but if you have, tell us what you think in the comments. The Ubuntu beta is a free download. Thanks, Calvin!