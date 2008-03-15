Turn an Old Wetsuit into a Laptop Sleeve

Don't let that old wetsuit with the broken zipper go into the garage sale pile—turn it into a sturdy laptop sleeve instead. Do-it-yourselfer Alex cut and sewed a good-looking laptop sleeve from a Neoprene surf jacket. The result is good-looking and great protection from the rain. Much more sturdy than a T-shirt or FedEx envelope, too.
