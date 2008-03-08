Turn an Old Film Canister into a Flash Diffuser

Still have the remnants of your pre-digital photo-taking taking up space in closets (or perhaps put to other uses)? Photo blog Photojojo details the steps one Flickr user took to turn an old white plastic film container into a snug-fitting diffuser for a pop-up flash, using only a ruler and a utility knife. It's a bit more rugged and adaptable than that other DIY diffuser, a coffee filter, and gets you the same reduction in pasty-looking portraits and over-exposure. Hit the link for step-by-step instructions and photos.