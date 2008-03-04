Turn a Planner into an Ultimate Shopping Organiser

The TipNut blog happens across a pretty neat solution to keeping your coupons organised, writing your shopping list, and more, using a zippered, binder-style personal organizer/planner. There are, of course, more elegant coupon-only solutions—like the mini-Pendaflex Gina picked up last year—but unwanted planners tend to pop up on holidays and around offices at the calendar year start. If you've got a spare one or just one that isn't getting enough use, you can also store gift cards, write down your personal splurging weaknesses, and note prices for comparison. Hit the link for more ideas and advice on storing and organising coupons.