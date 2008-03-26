Try Firefox 3 and Keep Firefox 2 Safe on a Mac

Mac users eager to try out Firefox 3 Beta 4 without messing with their time-honed Firefox 2 setups can do so with a pretty simple trick. Download the beta, but at the end of the installation process, drag the Firefox icon/application onto your Desktop or another free space instead of the Applications folder. Then rename the file (perhaps something like "firefox 3 test"), and finally place wherever you'd like. Windows users should look to the portable edition for similar risk-free beta-driving.