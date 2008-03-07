Track Price Drops at any Site with Price!pinx

Want to keep an ever-present eye on an item you just know is going to go discount at any moment? Price!pinx offers a price-watching service that doesn't require searching (like PriceAmbush) or limit itself only to Amazon, eBay, or any other big-name site. You provide your email address to Price!pinx, then add their bookmarklet to your browser's links bar. When you see a price you think/hope will go lower, highlight it and then hit the "!pinx" link. The site will then email you when it notices a drop in the digits. Looks like pretty handy stuff, although I haven't had the good fortune to see an item go on sale in the last 30 minutes. Let us know if you've used this service, or prefer another, in the comments.