Track Price Drops at any Site with Price!pinx

Want to keep an ever-present eye on an item you just know is going to go discount at any moment? Price!pinx offers a price-watching service that doesn't require searching (like PriceAmbush) or limit itself only to Amazon, eBay, or any other big-name site. You provide your email address to Price!pinx, then add their bookmarklet to your browser's links bar. When you see a price you think/hope will go lower, highlight it and then hit the "!pinx" link. The site will then email you when it notices a drop in the digits. Looks like pretty handy stuff, although I haven't had the good fortune to see an item go on sale in the last 30 minutes. Let us know if you've used this service, or prefer another, in the comments.
The PP toolbar is awesome.
But my favorite: I really like the UltimatePricechecker toolbar (http://ultimatepricechecker.com). Has the same price protection like PP, with the added benefit of efficient price comparison, AND it helps you find coupon codes.
Price Pinx could be interesting though...the advantage of being able to use it with any store is pretty huge (although PP and the UP can be used with 92 stores right now,so not sure if there is a huge difference).