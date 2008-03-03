Trace Your Family Roots with GRAMPS

Linux only: Dig into your genealogy with GRAMPS, a free software package that offers an array of tools to build and store your family history. GRAMPS gives you a lot of choices as to how you'll build your tree, from standard database entries to multimedia diagrams, and offers a pretty convenient "calendar" view that lets you see birth (and death) dates for your extended clan. The real benefit of GRAMPS is that you can put as much or as little detail as you want into each entry, making it an amateur genealogist's dream. GRAMPS is a free download for Linux only, although "experimental" installers are available for Windows and Mac OS X. For a Windows-friendly approach, try a Microsoft Word family tree template