Tools for finding lost web pages

The Wired How-To Wiki tackles a series of ways you can find material that's disappeared off the web. Whether a site has been slashdotted to death, or the domain just isn't around anymore, there are some steps you can take to try to find a cached version of what you seek. I used to think I was clever for being able to turn up cached pages of dead or edited websites in Google. Then I fell in love with the Wayback machine for helping me find the Lord of the Rings diet ad spoof site "The Lembas Plan". Hopefully you'll be looking for something more useful. :)



Find Lost Web Pages [Wired How-to Wiki]

