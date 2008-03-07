Grr I hope the rumour that Seven may dump TiVo before it even reaches the market here is wrong. Nick over at Gizmodo pointed out an SMH report which said Seven may give up on importing the cult American PVR in favour of joining forces with the other free to air stations and their "Freeview" PVR which is being mooted to go up against Foxtel's IQ. Let the consumers decide, please, not a consortium. :(