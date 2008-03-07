Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Answered: How to stop programs adding start up entries

On Tuesday, Lifehacker reader Edward wrote in with a query:
"I'm looking for an application that runs on startup, detects any applications that have been added to the startup menu, then shuts itself down (to preserve memory). Is such an app possible?
 
Or, is there a way to run such a startup restorer just before shutting down to achieve the same results?
 
I know there are programs that stay resident and monitor changes, but this takes up memory and processor time."

I threw the question to the readers, who've helpfully come up with a few suggestions. AussieRodney suggested r2 Studio's Startup Delayer, saying while it wasn't exactly what Edward had requested, " it will certainly give you a very good heads up on what is starting in the background."

Three readers also voted for Startup Monitor. Citizen D said, "The small memory footprint is more than worth it for the job it's done for me for the past few years."

Djurbino also suggested Startup Monitor and also commented "Spybot S&D also has a similar real-time startup protection feature (though I don't think it's enabled by default)."

Thanks for the suggestions, guys!


Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles