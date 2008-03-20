The Quick DIY Stud Finder

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The video above details how to quickly throw together your own DIY stud finder on the cheap with nothing but a magnet and string. In essence, you're just using the magnet to find nails in the wall, which would indicate there's a stud there. The narrator seems a little confused about the purpose of the stud finder (he appears to suggest you don't want to drive nails into the stud), but the method would still work, and you can even go simpler if you don't feel like using string. Granted, stud finders themselves aren't that expensive, so this is more of a quick solution if you don't feel like heading to the store, but it's perhaps a bit more exacting than knocking on the wall.

Cheapest Stud Finder [Metacafe via DIY Life]

    Anything heavy should be hung on the studs, but he may actually be suggesting that you're safe from hitting water pipes and power cables by going for the clear area - he was also only talking about hanging light objects eg plastic clock.

