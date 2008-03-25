The Dave Laptop Stand

Weblog Geeksugar raves about the Dave laptop table from Ikea, a small, sturdy, and inexpensive solution for taking your laptop away from the desk and into your living room. The Dave (oh Ikea, you and your names!) features adjustable height and angle, and can double as a TV tray or simple end table when you're not computing. If you've been looking for a better way to surf the internet from the comfort of your couch, the $US25 Dave might be just the ticket.