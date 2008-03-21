The Big Screen Display Productivity Paradox

Techie Jeff Atwood says that while having lots of screen real estate to display more information is great, the downside to multiple or widescreen monitors is that they make you work a little harder to manage windows:

One of the advantages of small monitors, ironically, is that because they're small, they nudge users into a simpler, windowless method of working. Instead of wasting time sizing, moving, and z-ordering windows, users only need to deal with one maximized window at a time. They can flip between maximized applications in much the same way they change channels on the television. But once your display gets to 1600 x 1200 or beyond, this easy one-app-per-display model isn't feasible any more.

Atwood uses Windows app UltraMon to snap windows to predefined areas quickly to avoid wasting time resizing and moving windows. We recommended UltraMon among others in our feature on how to make the most of dual monitors. Mac users, what do you use to manage windows across multiple or large displays? Let us know in the comments.