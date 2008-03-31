Test Your Password's Strength with The Password Meter

The Password Meter web utility tests the strength of your passwords as you type it, scoring your password strength based on a number of positive and negative password attributes. The test measures your password's number of characters, type of characters used, and the order of your characters. (Sequential letters or numbers, for example, equals weak passwords). Toss your favourite high-security password into this tool—you may be surprised at how you did.
