Ten Legal Commandments of Photography

If you're a budding photographer who's never quite sure what your rights are when you're snapping pics, photography web site Photojojo's 10 legal commandments of photography should give you an idea of your legal leeway. For example:

Anyone in a public place can take pictures of anything they want. Public places include parks, sidewalks, malls, etc. Malls? Yeah. Even though it's technically private property, being open to the public makes it public space.

If you've ever been confronted by someone claiming you can't take photos of whatever your snapping pics of, or you just want a better idea of your rights, Photojojo's guide is a must-read.

AU - Just a reminder that AU law is different to US law, and we have (or had) some anti-terrorism laws about taking photos of 'security risk' areas such as airports or military bases. Get some local legal advice if you're unsure - I am not a lawyer!