Tame Your Inbox

Blogger Chris Brogan has finally gotten his email inbox down to zero messages, and shares his tips on how to get there. Using a combination of an archive folder, calendaring software, project tracking software, and an improved file structure, Chris handles all his inbound email with two core processes: sorting email as it arrives and reviewing his to-do list regularly. (He uses previously mentioned Things to manage his tasks and projects.) Chris says this method only works if you're consistently reviewing your to-do items and email:
This will all break down fast if I don't focus on Things as my "go to place" to see what needs doing. And if I don't make THAT the focus of my day while working on projects, and slip back into hounding my inbox, the whole thing will fail.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink