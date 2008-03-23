Tame Your Inbox

Blogger Chris Brogan has finally gotten his email inbox down to zero messages, and shares his tips on how to get there. Using a combination of an archive folder, calendaring software, project tracking software, and an improved file structure, Chris handles all his inbound email with two core processes: sorting email as it arrives and reviewing his to-do list regularly. (He uses previously mentioned Things to manage his tasks and projects.) Chris says this method only works if you're consistently reviewing your to-do items and email:

This will all break down fast if I don't focus on Things as my "go to place" to see what needs doing. And if I don't make THAT the focus of my day while working on projects, and slip back into hounding my inbox, the whole thing will fail.