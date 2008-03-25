Take Better Food Photographs

DIY photography site Photojojo offers up 10 helpful tips for photo-obsessed foodies or anyone trying to capture a really great meal for posterity. Along with some general suggestions on framing and colour balancing, they recommend making the most of your table setting to eliminate blurs and grainy shots:
Hold still. In low-light situations like restaurants and kitchens, long exposures will register any camera movement as blur. Use a tripod whenever possible. If you don't have one, try resting your camera on a water glass or the back of a chair. Or make yourself a string tripod.
Here's a how to guide for using that last suggestion. Photo by MR+G.
