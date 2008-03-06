Synch your Outlook and Google Calendars

If you're a Googlehead but you're in a Microsoft environment at work, you will be happy to know that Google's come up with a synching tool for GCal and Microsoft Outlook. The GCal product manager wrote about the tool on the Google blog today.

Google Calendar Synch is a two-way syching tool which lets you add events in either calendar. You can download it here.

You can choose 1 way or 2 way synching, and specify how often it should synch (every 10 minutes is the minimum).

Once you've set up Google Calendar Synch, you'll be able to access the settings window by double-clicking on the calendar icon in the Windows System Tray.

Sounds great. I'm not running Outlook, but if you try it out please let us know how it works for you in comments.