Synch your Outlook and Google Calendars

google_outlook.pngIf you're a Googlehead but you're in a Microsoft environment at work, you will be happy to know that Google's come up with a synching tool for GCal and Microsoft Outlook. The GCal product manager wrote about the tool on the Google blog today.

Google Calendar Synch is a two-way syching tool which lets you add events in either calendar. You can download it here.

You can choose 1 way or 2 way synching, and specify how often it should synch (every 10 minutes is the minimum).

Once you've set up Google Calendar Synch, you'll be able to access the settings window by double-clicking on the calendar icon in the Windows System Tray.

Sounds great. I'm not running Outlook, but if you try it out please let us know how it works for you in comments.

Comments

  • McbLt Guest

    Just installed it 5 minutes ago. It works a treat. Very easy to use.

    0
  • gish @Gish Domains

    Just installing it now on a machine with Vista Home Basic and Outlook 2007.

    Outlook crashed...
    Still syncing

    0
  • gish @Gish Domains

    Update completed, re-synced and its crashed outlook again.

    Hmm... Google makes fantastic web apps, but when it comes to desktop apps, they aren't usually that great.

    0
  • neil @Neil

    Been using Plaxo for a few months and does a good job syncing up between Outlook, GMAIL, AOL, YAHOO, and MSN.
    http://www.plaxo.com

    0
  • Vlad Guest

    Finally... although I've given up on using Outlook altogether now.

    0
  • Defcon1 Guest

    It will not let me install on my sweet xp x64...

    0
  • Greg Guest

    Worked perfectly for me (XP & Outlook 2003)

    0
  • McbLt Guest

    Does anyone with Vista know if this works with Windows Calendar?

    0
  • websta91 Guest

    This doesn't seem to want to sync my recurring Outlook calendar entries across to my google apps calendar...

    Any suggestions?

    0

