Sync Your IM Contacts and Address Book with AdiumBook



Mac OS X only: Free, open source application AdiumBook acts as a bridge between your Adium IM contacts and your Address Book contacts to help you manage and keep all of your contacts in sync. You can add Adium contacts to Address book or update a contact's entry with Adium's information, as well as search across your Adium and Address Book contacts from one simple interface. If your contact data is spread across your traditional address book and IM contacts, AdiumBook might be just the tool to bring them together. AdiumBook is free, Mac OS X only.