Sync Your GCal to Outlook and Back Automatically

Windows only: Have your calendar available on the desktop as well as in the cloud with the Google Calendar Sync desktop tool, freshly released from the big G. Sync your primary calendar on your vanilla or Google Apps account to Outlook automatically at a refresh rate you define. Syncing can be one or two-way, meaning you can add and edit events in Outlook and have them sync to GCal or vice versa automatically. The only catch is that it only works with your primary calendar, not secondary ones. Google Calendar Sync is a free download for Windows only. (Of course, having Outlook helps.) This coupled with Gmail IMAP really makes Outlook a viable GApps client.

Google Calendar Sync [via Lifehacker AU]

Comments

  • neil @Neil

    Weird... a post on Lifehacker AU from Lifehacker US quoting the original post from Lifehacker AU.

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Actually, it's normal. We publish all the US stories, even when they're quoting us, since we've promised that peeps reading the AU site won't miss anything from the US. Normally , though, I cut the duplicate stories so you only see 1 paragraph and can skip it if you've already seen it. Forgot to do that this time - I'll fix it now. :)

    0
  • Ariel Di Stefano Guest

    Another way to increase the value of MS Outlook is to access trough it to another platform like Google.

    We just launched KiGoo, a free tool that allows Google users to fully manage (create, read, update and delete) their Calendar and Contacts from MS Outlook.

    Also KiGoo manage the Free Busy information of your Gmail contacts for appointments if they shared their FB status.

    Currently we support Windows XP and office 2007.

    http://www.getkigoo.com

    0
  • Chuck Guest

    I think Google Calendar Sync blew away one of my secondary calendars. Anyone else have that problem?

    0

