Sync Notes Between Your iPhone or iPod Touch with iPhoneNotes



Mac OS X only: One conspicuously yet-to-be-implemented feature of the iPhone and iPod touch is the ability to sync notes between your computer and your device. Until Apple figures out what should be a simple feature, freeware application iPhoneNotes wirelessly syncs notes between your jailbroken iPhone or iPod touch and your Mac. The set up is simple, but not obvious, and since the main site is light on documentation, hit the jump for setup details.

Like I said above, you need to be running a jailbroken iPhone or iPod touch to use iPhoneNotes. Lucky for you, jailbreaking takes less than a minute these days. Once you've jailbroken you phone, you need to install OpenSSH on your iPhone. To do so if you haven't already, fire up Installer.app and head to the System section of the Install tab. Inside this tab, first install the BSD Subsystem package, then the OpenSSH package. Installer.app is super-simple to use if you haven't used it before, so if this language sounds daunting, it's really not. Now you need to run iPhoneNotes to load or save notes between the two. Make sure your iPhone is connected to your wireless network, then click the Load Notes button. When the tray pops out to the side of the application, enter your OpenSSH username and pass (root -> alpine, by default). When you click Load after entering your username and password, the app should download your iPhone's notes to your computer and display them.

At this point you should be ready to go with iPhoneNotes. The app is still young and will hopefully be improved over time, but it's still head and shoulders above what Apple is doing for us at the moment..