Switch Auto-Start Apps On Using Caps Lock with Capster

Windows only: Free utility Capster is an amazingly small (5K!) program that turns your Caps Lock key into a kind of startup mode switch. Choose a few programs that you sometimes would like to have started at Windows login, and Capster will place them in your Startup folder but launch them only if you hit Caps Lock before you arrive at your desktop. The obvious benefit is to folks who use their systems in two different modes—like wanting to have your email, calendar, and productivity apps opened when you're working, but not when you're doing some weekend Wikipedia wandering. Capster is a free download for Windows systems only.

