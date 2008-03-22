Swim Like a Pro and Get Fit

Olympic gold-medal-winner Ryan Lochte trains a lot harder than you or I do when he's in the pool, but anyone who uses swimming as part of their fitness routine can pick up a few tips from him, whether on stroke technique or general training suggestions. Among them is a suggestion to create artificial "races" you're aiming to win, or personal records you have to break. From Locthe's advice:

Even if you're a fitness swimmer, incorporate competition and goal-setting into your routine. You don't necessarily have to sign up for races, but aim to reach the far wall a smidgen faster than you did the day before, or try to break a minute in the 100-meter freestyle, a good benchmark for speed.

What water fitness tips can you offer up for anyone looking to use the pool for something more than relaxation? Share your suggestions in the comments.