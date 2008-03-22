Swim Like a Pro and Get Fit

Olympic gold-medal-winner Ryan Lochte trains a lot harder than you or I do when he's in the pool, but anyone who uses swimming as part of their fitness routine can pick up a few tips from him, whether on stroke technique or general training suggestions. Among them is a suggestion to create artificial "races" you're aiming to win, or personal records you have to break. From Locthe's advice:
Even if you're a fitness swimmer, incorporate competition and goal-setting into your routine. You don't necessarily have to sign up for races, but aim to reach the far wall a smidgen faster than you did the day before, or try to break a minute in the 100-meter freestyle, a good benchmark for speed.
What water fitness tips can you offer up for anyone looking to use the pool for something more than relaxation? Share your suggestions in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink