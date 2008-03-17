Stay Healthy At Your Desk Job

When you sit at your desk all day long at work, it's hard to stay healthy. The Diethack blog covers a few ways to be good to your body while you sit at your desk at work, like reducing repetitive movements:
Movements that you repeat over and over (such as answering the phone or reaching for a book) can lead to strains and stress. Reduce unnecessary movements as much as possible by keeping items you use often within arm's reach and using tools, such as a phone headset, to reduce repetitive movements. You should also alternate the hand you use to operate your computer's mouse.
If your mouse hand is starting to feel a bit stiff, check out our previously posted feature on how to teach yourself to mouse "goofy."
