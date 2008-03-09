Consume and absorb more information by learning nifty speed-reading tricks. The key is organisation. Prioritise the information by deciding what to read first. A news story might beg for your attention, whereas another story might be worthwhile for bookmarking to read later. Once you decide what to read, focus on crucial information communicated by the author, which is often contained in the title, subtitle, and first sentence of the article. Also, consider reading supporting information that reinforces the title of the article. Look at eye-catching images and extracted quotes (often in bold). Finally, take a look at the conclusion. This section usually reiterates the title and expresses the author's viewpoint. By turning speed-reading into an everyday practice, you'll be able to easily identify what is important and what is irrelevant information.

How to Speed Read on the Web [Evernerve]