Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Speed-Read on the Web

Consume and absorb more information by learning nifty speed-reading tricks. The key is organisation. Prioritise the information by deciding what to read first. A news story might beg for your attention, whereas another story might be worthwhile for bookmarking to read later. Once you decide what to read, focus on crucial information communicated by the author, which is often contained in the title, subtitle, and first sentence of the article. Also, consider reading supporting information that reinforces the title of the article. Look at eye-catching images and extracted quotes (often in bold). Finally, take a look at the conclusion. This section usually reiterates the title and expresses the author's viewpoint. By turning speed-reading into an everyday practice, you'll be able to easily identify what is important and what is irrelevant information.
How to Speed Read on the Web [Evernerve]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles