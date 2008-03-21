Speedily Navigate Finder's Column View

The Mac Tipper blog sings the praises of Finder's column view, and schools the rest of us on how to navigate files and folders in a flash using the keyboard. Hit the play button to see it in action.
The Mac Tipper blog sings the praises of Finder's column view, and schools the rest of us on how to navigate files and folders in a flash using the keyboard. Hit the play button to see it in action.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink