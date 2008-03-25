Speed Up Windows' Shutdown

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows guy Dennis O'Reilly points out a few Windows registry tweaks that will make your PC "close shop like it's late for the bus ride home." These modifications will shorten the amount of time Windows waits around before killing hanging applications, and will set your PC to automatically stop running tasks. If Windows takes a little too much time to shut itself down, these may be for you; of course keep in mind that registry tweaks shouldn't be done lightly or without a full backup.

Shut down Windows in an instant [Workers' Edge]

  andrew

    nice article.Plan on doing this to increase shutdown time

