Speed Up Windows' Shutdown

Windows guy Dennis O'Reilly points out a few Windows registry tweaks that will make your PC "close shop like it's late for the bus ride home." These modifications will shorten the amount of time Windows waits around before killing hanging applications, and will set your PC to automatically stop running tasks. If Windows takes a little too much time to shut itself down, these may be for you; of course keep in mind that registry tweaks shouldn't be done lightly or without a full backup.
nice article.Plan on doing this to increase shutdown time