Simplify Your Work Travel

If you work on the road often, a little preparation can go a long way. Weblog Lifehack.org offers 10 tips for mobile working, like checking your insurance to ensure that you have the proper coverage:

Not all insurers cover travelers for even little things like lost laptops. Especially if you're going for a nomadic lifestyle, make sure that your insurance covers all eventualities—like health care in a foreign country or coverage for a broken computer.

Additional recommendations include downsizing your equipment to minimise losses and to make your baggage all the more lighter. Photo by Sentience.