Simplify Your Cleaning

If keeping a clean household is a top priority for you but you can't make the time, simplify the task as much as possible. Keep your home clear of clutter on a regular basis. It is a lot easier to clean an uncluttered room than it is to clean a room that is filled to the brim with stuff. Tackle the task of cleaning different rooms consistently. The bathroom, for example, should be cleaned every other week and as you notice a mess to decrease the amount of labor required at any given cleaning period. If you see a spill, it only take a minute to clean it up, so don't let it sit there. If you accumulate dirt and grime, it will only add to the clutter of your mind and your humble abode. By keeping everything simple, you avoid making cleaning seem like such a chore. What are your secret cleaning weapons? Let's hear them in the comments.