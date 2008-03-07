Prep your best tips on resumes and job hunting

It's been a while since we had a giveaway on Lifehacker AU, and our friends at the Google Open Source team have kindly donated some Google swag for prizes so here's some advance notice so you can work on your best tips over the weekend.
Starting on Monday we'll be asking for your best tips on resumes and job hunting. So keep an eye out for the competition announcement on Monday for the details on how to enter.
It's been a while since we had a giveaway on Lifehacker AU, and our friends at the Google Open Source team have kindly donated some Google swag for prizes so here's some advance notice so you can work on your best tips over the weekend.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink