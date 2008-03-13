Share Large Files Instantly with EatLime

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Brilliant new file sharing web site EatLime expedites online file sharing by allowing your friends to begin downloading the file as soon as you start uploading it, meaning you don't have to wait for the file to finish uploading before they begin downloading. You can share files up to 1GB with a free registration or up to 100MB with no registration. In testing EatLime, I found that eventually—once my download caught up with my upload—I was essentially downloading in real-time from the upload, which is fantastic. If you've ever shared large files online, you know what a pain it can be in terms of time. EatLime could cut a significant chunk out of the time it takes to share files online.

EatLime [via Download Squad]

    You have also another service named Nextsend on http://www.nextsend.com/ . Very serious and professionnal

